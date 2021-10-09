Government clears Chief Justice appointments, transfers

Justice A.A. Kureshi. File

NEW DELHI

09 October 2021 21:56 IST

Eight High Courts to get new Chief Justices, five CJs transferred

The government cleared the transfer of Tripura High Court Chief Justice A.A. Kureshi to the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday.

The transfer was one among the 13 transfers and appointments of Chief Justices to various High Courts. They are part of a major reshuffle orchestrated by the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.

September had seen over 100 recommendations for appointments, transfers and re-transfers in various High Courts sent from the Collegium to the Government for approval.

Chief Justice Ramana has emphasised that his Collegium is on the warpath to fill up the long-pending vacancies in the High Courts and urged the Government to work together with the judiciary to decide the recommendations.

The Government has been responding with a steady stream of approvals in the past few days. The clearance in the 13 High Courts was considered crucial as some of them have been making do with Acting Chief Justices.

Eight High Courts would get new Chief Justices. Justice Rajesh Bindal, Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. Justice Ranjit V. More has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Justice Prakash Srivastava, a Madhya Pradesh High Court judge, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

Justice R.V. Malimath has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He is presently the Acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Aravind Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra would take over as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He is presently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Five Chief Justices, including Justice Kureshi, have been transferred.

Justice Indrajit Mahanty, Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, would take over as Tripura Chief Justice. Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq of Madhya Pradesh has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder of the Meghalaya High Court has been transferred as the Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court.

Justice A.K. Goswami has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court. He is presently the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.