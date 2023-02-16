ADVERTISEMENT

Government approves top appointments in the Indian Army

February 16, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General B.S. Raju has been appointed as the South Western Army Commander

The Hindu Bureau

Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General B. S. Raju has been appointed as the South Western Army Commander. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

In a series of promotions and appointments approved by the government for the Indian Army’s top brass effective from March 1, 2023, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General B. S. Raju has been appointed as the South Western Army Commander.

In other appointments, Lt. Gen. N. S. R. Subramani, presently the Chief of Staff of the Udhampur-based Northern Command, has been promoted as an Army Commander and appointed as the next Central Army Commander in Lucknow.

Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) in the Army Headquarters, Lt. Gen. M.V. Suchindra Kumar, has also been promoted to the rank of Army Commander and appointed as the next VCOAS.

