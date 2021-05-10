Fresh batch of farmers from Punjab head for Delhi

Farmers protesting in New Delhi last month.

CHANDIGARH

10 May 2021 22:22 IST

‘Agitation against farm laws going strong’

A fresh batch of farmers from Punjab started their march to the Delhi border on Monday to participate in the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.

Several groups of farmers from different regions mainly from Sangrur, Ludhiana, Mansa, Barnala, Patiala, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr and Ropar districts of Punjab left for the ‘Singhu and Tikri’ border of Delhi in vehicles.

Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several places on the Delhi borders for many months, demanding a repeal of three farm laws.

Advertising

Advertising

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balibir Singh the BJP-led government at the Centre had been trying to spread misinformation on the ongoing agitation by floating reports that the farmers’ movement was weakening. “The farmers are constantly coming to the protest sites, and fighting with full strength. It is only the obstinate attitude of the Modi government that is testing the patience of the farmers again and again. The spirits of the farmers is always high and the movement is in a strong position,” he said.

“It is clear from the large batches coming from Punjab that the farmers will end the protest only after their demands are met. The government cannot hide the pain of farmers under the guise of corona. The only solution to this situation is the repeal of the three farm laws and the enactment of the law on minimum support price,” he added.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) press secretary Gurvinder Singh said more batches of farmers and farm labourers from Punjab would reach Delhi in the coming days. “On May 12, farmers from Majha region of the State will start their march so that the number of protesters at the agitation sites keeps growing,” he said.