French Foreign Minister to meet PM Modi, Ajit Doval during visit

Catherine Colonna will meet NSA Ajit Doval for discussions on ‘regional and global security issues’ and for counter-terror cooperation with India

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI
September 12, 2022 23:22 IST

French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna will visit India on September 14 and 15, the French government has announced. Upon arrival, Ms. Colonna will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

“In a year that marks the 75th anniversary of Indo-French diplomatic relations, Minister Colonna will highlight France’s belief that our trust-based strategic partnership is our best asset to continue boosting our strategic autonomy and uphold a multipolar rules-based world order,” declared a statement from the Embassy of France expressing the country’s “full support” to India’s upcoming G20 Presidency.

The French Foreign Minister will also meet National Security Adviser Ajit Doval for discussions on "regional and global security issues" and for counter-terror cooperation with India, which is hosting "No Money for Terror" conference later this year. She will next travel to Mumbai on September 15, for a meeting with the Indian business houses that have a presence in France.

Ms. Colonna will address the annual general meeting of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“She will call upon French companies to continue investing in India’s immense potential with sustainable solutions that help meet India’s ecological transition goals and strengthen the Indo-French partnership for the planet,” read the statement.

She will deliver a speech on “France and India in the Indo-Pacific: An essential partnership in challenging times” at a programme by the Observer Research Foundation.

