Freedom fighter Bismil remembered

NEW DELHI

12 June 2021 02:30 IST

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday said it was important to inform future generations of the legacy of freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil, who was martyred in 1927 for his role in the Kakori conspiracy to protest against British rule.

Mr. Patel participated in a ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of Bismil at his birthplace in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and called for a programme to be designed to mark his 125th birth anniversary next year. Mr. Patel said the commemoration was a part of the celebrations of the 75th year of Independence, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised the importance of highlighting “unsung heroes”.

