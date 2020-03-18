NationalKolkata 18 March 2020 20:45 IST
Four TMC, one Left-Cong. nominee elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed
All five candidates in the fray in the Rajya Sabha polls from Bengal were elected unopposed on Wednesday.
Mausam Benazir Noor, Arpita Ghosh, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi of the Trinamool Congress and Bikash Ranjan Bhattachrya of the Left-Congress were given the Certificate of Election after the time for the withdrawal of nominations had ended on Wednesday.
The nomination of Dinesh Bajaj, TMC-supported independent candidate, was cancelled on Tuesday after it was found incomplete.
