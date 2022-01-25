Four injured in Srinagar grenade explosion on Republic Day's eve

SRINAGAR

25 January 2022 17:49 IST

The attack came amid the high alert sounded by the security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of the Republic Day

Four persons, including a policeman, were injured in a grenade explosion carried out by suspected militants at Hari Singh High Street market in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said that a grenade was tossed towards a parked police vehicle at the commercial hub in the afternoon by the militants.

Advertising

Advertising

“The grenade exploded on the roadside and scattered splinters in all directions. Four persons were injured in the blast. Several window panes were also shattered by the impact of the explosion,” the officials said.

One policeman and one woman were among the four injured in the blast. Hospital authorities in Srinagar said the condition of all those who were injured as “stable with minor injuries”.

Additional reinforcements were rushed to the spot to nab the attackers. Shoppers and pedestrians were also frisked as part of the security drill.

The J&K police have not yet divulged any details about the incident.

The attack came amid the high alert sounded by the security agencies in J&K on the eve of the Republic Day.