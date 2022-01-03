Four additional judges of HCs elevated as permanent judges

NEW DELHI

03 January 2022 21:59 IST

Four additional judges — one from the Calcutta High Court and three from the Bombay High Court — were elevated as permanent judges on Monday.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, in a tweet, said another additional judge of the Bombay High Court was given a fresh one-year term to continue as an additional judge.

Before being made permanent judges, additional judges are usually appointed for two years.

