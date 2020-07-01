Former Karnataka Minister D.K. Shivakumar says cadre-based organising of the Congress is the need of the hour

01 July 2020 09:50 IST

We believe in constructive use of social media whereas the BJP uses it for spreading fake news trolling and disseminating negativity, he says

Ahead of formally taking over as the president of the Karnataka Congress on Thursday (July 2), seven-time MLA and former Minister D.K. Shivakumar in an email interview to The Hindu says the Congress should be a cadre-based party to take the fight to every booth. Edited excerpts.

You are taking over at a time when mass gatherings and public interface of other forms are banned. These are important elements in party-building activity. Now, what other tools do you plan to employ to build a party and make yourself visible?

We have no choice but to discover and implement alternatives. There is no alternative to the human connect in the real world but we don’t have that privilege now. I am thankful that there is at least this technology so I can keep in touch with our party workers. Also, the Chief Minister of Karnataka through the media permitted us to hold the charge-taking event.

I must say that I have been able to do more than keeping in touch. I don’t know whether I would have been able to speak to so many DCC presidents, social media co-ordinators, digital youth and party workers if not for this technology of online meeting. People are getting used to it and they too are innovating. This is just the beginning and you may see more and more ways that we would put such technology to use. However, I am eager to travel across Karnataka and meet the common man affected by COVID-19, which should happen when things are more conducive and safe for everyone.

Congress, unlike the BJP, is not known for its social media network. Is that a particular disadvantage?

That is not true, because we are as active as the BJP but there is a difference, we have a positive approach and they are negative. We believe in constructive use of social media whereas they use it for spreading fake news trolling and disseminating negativity. You cannot compare the Congress with the BJP.

The Centre had ordered an income tax inquiry against you. Do you foresee that being a constant thorn in your functioning?

What else can you expect? That is the only way they think they can rein in D.K. Shivakumar. Let them do what they want to do, I will continue to do the job. As long as I am clear in my conscience and I know that I am on the right path, nothing can deter me.

Karnataka Congress is seen as a party with several factions, multiple power centres and powerful leaders such as Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge. There is a sense that you do not get along particularly with Siddaramaiah and his loyalists.

That is the creation of some section of the media. Isn’t it good to have more powerful leaders in our party and not just me alone. There are no factions and no groups, we are just one faction and one group and that is Congress. There is democracy in our party and if that is mistaken for dissent or factionalism, I think it is very naive.

You have said you will convert the party into a cadre-based organisation where workers will be given primacy. How do you see yourself doing this?

That was to be done long ago. We have been working for long for this nation and society. Cadre-based organising of the party is the need of the hour. We have the cadre spirit already but we just need to organise on those lines. We shall do that very soon. Everyone has understood its importance and we will achieve it because cadres have to propagate and fight in booths.

At the national level, the Congress seems to be displaying confusion over leadership issues. While leaders like Ashok Gehlot have suggested Rahul Gandhi to take over once again, he does not seem to be ready. The party refuses to look beyond the Gandhi family. What’s your take?

The Congress is an old and mature party. It knows what is good for the party and the nation. There are many senior leaders and great thinkers in our party. Rahul is doing his job for the party. We want his leadership and all cadres will accept him and also, the country needs his vision and leadership.