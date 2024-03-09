Former bureaucrats ask EC not to announce Lok Sabha schedule pending electoral bonds disclosure by SBI

March 09, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG) says SBI should give the electoral bonds data much before the announcement of the general election

Days after the State Bank of India sought an extension from the Supreme Court to submit data on electoral bonds, a group of former civil servants on Saturday asked the Election Commission not to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha polls till the bank shares the information as mandated by the top court. The former bureaucrats, under the banner of the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), said that SBI should give the electoral bonds data much before the announcement of the general election. ALSO READ Dubious response: On the State Bank of India and the Electoral Bond scheme

The Supreme Court had on February 15 scrapped the electoral bonds scheme. It had also directed SBI to furnish data regarding the electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6. The public sector bank had on March 4 moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose the details of the bonds.

The CCG, which said that it had no affiliation with any political party but believes in impartiality, neutrality and commitment to the Constitution, noted with dismay that it took the SBI 17 days to inform the Supreme Court on March 4 that they are not in a position to collate the data by March 6.

“For India’s largest bank with 48 crore accounts and boasting high levels of digitization, a pathetic excuse has been proffered that records were kept manually and hence the extension sought,” it said in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Arun Goel.

The CCG quoted a letter by Thomas Franco, former General Secretary of the All India Banking Officers’ Confederation, which pointed out that SBI had asked the government in June 2018 for a sum of more than ₹60 lakh for development of IT systems for the electoral bonds scheme.