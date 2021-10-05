Former bureaucrat Shakti Sinha passes away

New Delhi

05 October 2021 04:17 IST

The cause of his death was not immediately known

Shakti Sinha, former bureaucrat and an academician who was also the Private Secretary to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, passed away on Monday.

The cause of his death was not immediately known. Political leaders and other dignitaries expressed shock and grief over Mr. Sinha’s sudden demise and recalled his contribution as a strategic thinker and leader in public policy.

“How fragile the life is! Met Shakti Sinha ji only yesterday and had a long and enriching interaction. Now he’s no more. Deeply distressing!” Ajay Singh, Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind, tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

BJP leader Ram Madhav said Mr. Sinha was a member of the Governing Board of India Foundation and was scheduled to address a conference at Leh this afternoon. “A humble and unassuming yet erudite and intellectual being… a great loss. Deepest condolences. Aum,” he tweeted.

Mr. Sinha, a 1979-batch IAS officer, was also former Director of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML).

“The Press Club of India [PCI] is shocked at the untimely passing of Shakti Sinha, former bureaucrat and Director of Nehru Memorial Library and Museum at Teen Murti, academician and author. Mr Sinha was part of a PCI discussion just a few days ago. We mourn his untimely demise,” the PCI tweeted.

Mr. Sinha worked closely with Vajpayee between 1996 and 1999, and had written a memoir titled Vajpayee: The Years That Changed India.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed grief at Mr. Sinha’s demise. “We lost a very eminent person. His wonderful work & gentle soul will forever remain in our heart. I pray Lord Buddha for strength to bereaved family. May the departed soul attain Moksha,” he tweeted.