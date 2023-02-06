Five new judges take oath as Supreme Court judges

February 06, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on February 6 administered the oath of office to Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra, as a Supreme court judge.

President Droupadi Murmu signed the warrants of appointing five new judges to the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year had recommended these names for the elevation.

On February 3, an apex court bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul gave a word of caution to the Centre saying that things would get “uncomfortable” if the government continues to delay judicial appointments and transfers.

Justice Kaul had told Centre, “If you keep them pending... you will make us take some very, very difficult decisions.”

With the swearing-in of five new judges, the strength of the top court went up to 32 from 27 and only two vacancies would remain.