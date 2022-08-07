India

Finance Minister holds talks with U.S. NSF chief, discusses collaboration in science and technology

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan Director of the U.S. National Science Foundation in New Delhi. Photo: Twitter/@FinMinIndia
PTI New Delhi August 07, 2022 21:29 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 21:29 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday met Director of the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Sethuraman Panchanathan and discussed fostering ties in domains such as artificial intelligence, space, agriculture and health.

The two sides discussed areas of collaboration related to science and technology (S&T) which emerged during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden during the QUAD Summit in Tokyo in May, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

"Both sides emphasised to further enhance and strengthen the time-tested, democratic & value-based mutual partnership in specific domains such as artificial intelligence data science quantum computing, space, agriculture and health," it added.

