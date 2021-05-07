Fighting Covid not a ‘Government versus Us’ battle but a ‘Us versus Corona’ battle: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi

07 May 2021 12:51 IST

The Congress president urged the Modi government to call an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday chaired a meeting of all-party MPs to discuss the second wave of COVID-19 across the country and urged the Modi government at the Centre to listen to suggestions offered by various States to bring the situation under control.

“Tackling this crisis requires able, calm and visionary leadership. The nation is sinking under the weight of the Modi government’s indifference and incompetence,” Ms. Gandhi said.

“Let us be absolutely clear - the system hasn’t failed. The Modi government has been unable to constructively channelize India’s many strengths and resources. I say this categorically - India is crippled by a political leadership today that has no empathy for the people. The Modi Government has failed the people of our country.

Advertising

Advertising

“You are all well aware of the very many letters Dr. Manmohan Singh-ji, former Congress President Rahul-ji, and I have written to the Prime Minister in a spirit of constructive cooperation, giving very pointed and practical suggestions for action. I have personally been in touch with our Chief Ministers. They too have spoken to the Prime Minister and other Ministers concerned about the seriousness of the situation in their States,” she added.

“Some of our colleagues have been regularly and quite effectively raising legitimate concerns and questions in the media. Unfortunately, these helpful initiatives have fallen on deaf ears. The government has made no meaningful response and continues to believe that it alone has the answers. The situation brooks no delay,” Ms. Gandhi said.

“The Congress Party firmly believes that fighting Covid is not a “Government versus Us” battle but a “Us versus Corona” battle. This battle transcends political differences. We have to fight this battle together as a nation.”

Assembly polls

Ms Gandhi also congratulated the leaders of various States that won the recent Assembly polls.

“Friends, in closing, may I on your behalf congratulate Mamata-ji and Thiru M.K. Stalin and the Left for their handsome victories. Most unfortunately, our own performance in all the States was very disappointing and if I may say, unexpectedly so. The CWC is meeting shortly to review the results but it goes without saying that we as a party collective must draw the appropriate lessons from this setback in a spirit of humility and honesty.

“India is in the grip of a deadly health disaster. Thousands have died and millions are scrambling to access basic healthcare, life-saving medicines, oxygen, and vaccines. It is heartbreaking to see people battling for their lives in hospitals, on roads, waiting in vehicles, far too many for want of any medical help at all.

“The government’s own Empowered Groups and its National Task Force for COVID-19 had warned the Modi government that a second wave was imminent and urged it to plan and prepare for it.

“In that spirit, as a first step, I believe that the Modi government must urgently call an all-Party meeting on the Covid-19 situation.