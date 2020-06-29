Fake currency case accused deported from Bangkok, arrested by CBI

NEW DELHI

29 June 2020 19:06 IST

He had been absconding for the past seven years

The CBI has arrested a person in connection with a counterfeit currency case. The accused, who was deported from Bangkok, had been absconding for the past seven years.

Kuldeep Singh Dua belongs to Navashar in Punjab. He was allegedly involved in a case registered by the CBI and others on September 13, 2012, on a complaint from the Customs department at the IGI Airport in Delhi.

The Customs (Preventive) had seized ₹6.01 lakh in counterfeit currency from a passenger named Kulwant Rai, also a resident of Navashar. During questioning, he purportedly disclosed that Kuldeep had handed over the cash to him to be taken to India.

After investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the passenger. “The other accused was continuously absconding for almost seven years and was not available for investigation. A look-out circular was issued against him,” said an official.

After being deported from Banglok, the agency arrested and produced him before a city court that remanded him to judicial custody.