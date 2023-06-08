ADVERTISEMENT

Fact check | Notification giving MBBS status to nursing graduates is fake, says Ministry of Health

June 08, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

The fake circular said that nurses would be referred to as Nursing Officers henceforth and could potentially be considered as junior doctors in the future

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Ministry of Health has alerted the public of a fake notification that is doing the rounds, in which the Indian Nursing Council has seemingly announced that nursing candidates would be considered equal to MBBS graduates.

In its tweet, the Health Ministry said: “This document is seen to be circulating on some social media platforms. This is a FAKE document. Please do not share it further.”

The document used the Indian Nursing Council letterhead with the signature of INC Secretary Lt Col (Dr) Sarvjeet Kaur, but the body text was edited to deceive readers.

