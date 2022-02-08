Facebook, Instagram accounts of Army unit blocked

Photo: Twitter/@ChinarcorpsIA

NEW DELHI

08 February 2022 20:53 IST

Social media accounts of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps have been blocked since January 28

Social media accounts of the Army’s Srinagar based 15 Corps, popularly known as Chinar Corps, on Facebook and Instagram have been blocked for over 10 days now, officials said on February 8.

“The accounts have been blocked since January 28 and the bot [automated] reply only says they have not followed the guidelines. But there has been no official communication as to why they have been blocked,” an Army official said.

The matter has been taken up and we are expecting some action soon, another official said.