  • The Supreme Court in the case of Vijay Madanlal Chaudhary vs Union of India gave judicial approval to the twin conditions of bail under Section 45(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
  • Section 45(1) of the PMLA requires that before a person is released on bail, the public prosecutor must be given an opportunity to oppose the application and secondly, when the application is opposed, the court must be satisfied that the accused is not guilty.
  • The Supreme Court, by upholding such stringent provisions, overturns the principle of presumption of innocence — that an undertrial remains innocent until he is proven guilty.