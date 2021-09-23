Ex-J&K Bank chairman joins Sajad Lone’s party

Srinagar:

23 September 2021 19:15 IST

Former J&K Bank chairman Parvez Nengroo joined Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference (PC) on Thursday.

Mr. Lone said Mr. Nengroo will play a key role in scripting the party’s economic agenda as he “has had an illustrious banking career and is a hands-on leader who has risen from the ranks”.

The PC’s president added that during Mr. Nengroo’s tenure, the J&K Bank’s financial fortunes saw the “fastest turnarounds”. “Parvez sahib’s experience and technical expertise in economic matters will immensely benefit the party in formulating a futuristic economic policy to steer J&K from changelessness to change,” Mr. Lone said.

Mr. Lone, who quit the Gupkar Alliance of regional parties in J&K earlier this year, said, “It’s high time for introspection among the mainstream political outfits of Jammu and Kashmir. The people must empower and accord the dignity and respect to mainstream political parties that they deserve.”

Mr. Nengroo was arrested on April 3 this year in the 2019 graft case filed by the Anti Corruption Bureau and was later granted a bail by a local court.