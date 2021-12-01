Ensure dignity of House, Lok Sabha Speaker asks senior MPs

NEW DELHI

01 December 2021 20:06 IST

TRS members stand in Well of House throughout Question Hour, waving placards before Birla and even Opposition MPs when they stood up to ask questions

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned for half an hour during Question Hour as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members continued to protest on issues related to Central procurement of paddy in the State. Speaker Om Birla used stern words on the need to run the House and maintain the decorum. He asked senior leaders of the House to work out “collective steps” to ensure that the House is run with dignity.

TRS members stood in the Well of the House throughout Question Hour, waving placards before the Speaker and even Opposition MPs when they stood up to ask questions. Their demands related to Central procurement of paddy an issue raised strongly by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao

Speaker visibly upset

Mr. Birla appeared visibly upset at the disturbance, with the rest of the Opposition and treasury benches keeping to their seats. “You are a member of the House. Senior members are speaking and you are waving placards in front of them. What decorum do you want to create in the House?” he said to one of the TRS MPs.

“Your manner in the House is not justified. The House is not going to function in such a way that some members create ruckus in the entire House. House runs with dignity and decency),” he stated before adjourning the House till 12 noon.

He urged the senior party leaders of all parties to take “collective” steps to ensure that the House ran. “I would like to urge the Houses to make a collective effort to stop such wrong practices and traditions,” he observed.

After the House reconvened at noon, Rajendra Agarwal, who occupied the Chair, proceeded with laying of papers and Zero Hour, but TRS MPs continued to protest.