Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian district; four militants killed

Srinagar

28 August 2020 17:16 IST

The slain militants belonged to the Al badr militant outfit.

Four militants killed in an ongoing encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian on Friday.

"Four terrorists have been eliminated and one terrorist has surrendered. Two AKs and three pistols recovered. The joint operation in Shopian is in progress," army spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, a joint team of Army, SOG and CRPF sealed Kiloora area Shopian following inputs about presence of militants.

"The gunfight started when hiding militants opened fire on the search party," a police official said.