Chhattisgarh | At least 18 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Kanker

April 16, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Kanker, Chhattisgarh

Three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot, police said

ANI

This image from Google Maps locates Kanker district in Chhattisgarh.

At least 18 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on April 16, police said.

Three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot, they said.

The gunfight took place at around 2 pm in Hapatola forest between Binagunda and Koronar villages under Chhotebethiya police station limits, when a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.

“As per preliminary information, at least eight Naxalites were gunned down in the encounter. A huge cache of weapons was recovered from the spot,” he informed.

The three security personnel injured in the gunfight were being shifted to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

