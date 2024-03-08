ADVERTISEMENT

Electoral bonds case: five-judge Bench to hold special sitting on SBI plea for more time

March 08, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

A contempt plea filed by Association for Democratic Reforms against SBI is also listed along with the application before Bench on March 11

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A special sitting by a five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled on March 11 to hear an application filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking time till June 30 to share details of electoral bonds purchased anonymously and encashed by political parties since April 2019.

A contempt petition filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms against the SBI is also listed along with the application before the Bench on March 11.

The Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is the same which struck down the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional in a unanimous verdict on February 15.

ALSO READ
Electoral bonds verdict: Matching buyers of electoral bonds with recipients could be tricky, say activists

The verdict had directed the bank, which was authorised to transact under the scheme, to submit full details of bonds to the Election Commission (EC) by March 6, 2024. The EC was in turn ordered to publish the information on its website by March 13, 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the bank had filed a nine-page application in the Supreme Court on March 4, just two days before the deadline. It said it needed time till June end to provide the EC with the details. The information and documents were scattered across its various branches and decoding them was tough and would take time.

The contempt petition, filed through advocates Prashant Bhushan, Cherul D’souza and Neha Rathi, contended the bank was deliberately trying to ensure that details of donors and the amounts contributed to political parties anonymously were not disclosed to the public before the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May.

‘Stand contradictory’

The petition said the bank’s stand was directly contradictory to an affidavit filed by the Union government on March 15, 2019, which had assured the apex court that information about the bonds was completely traceable and quickly available.

ALSO READ
Why did the Supreme Court invalidate electoral bonds? | Explained

The Centre’s affidavit had claimed the electoral bonds scheme envisaged a transparent system of acquiring bonds with validated KYC and audit trail. The SBI would record KYC, PAN, details of identity and address in full of all the donors, the contempt petition argued.

“The SBI maintains a secret number-based record of donors who buy bonds and the political parties they donate to,” it submitted.

Besides, each electoral bond had a unique number. “A simple query on the database can generate a report in a particular format which does not require any manual verification,” the petition said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US