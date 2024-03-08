Electoral bonds case: five-judge Bench to hold special sitting on SBI plea for more time

March 08, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

A contempt plea filed by Association for Democratic Reforms against SBI is also listed along with the application before Bench on March 11

The verdict had directed the bank, which was authorised to transact under the scheme, to submit full details of bonds to the Election Commission (EC) by March 6, 2024. The EC was in turn ordered to publish the information on its website by March 13, 2024.

However, the bank had filed a nine-page application in the Supreme Court on March 4, just two days before the deadline. It said it needed time till June end to provide the EC with the details. The information and documents were scattered across its various branches and decoding them was tough and would take time.

The contempt petition, filed through advocates Prashant Bhushan, Cherul D’souza and Neha Rathi, contended the bank was deliberately trying to ensure that details of donors and the amounts contributed to political parties anonymously were not disclosed to the public before the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May.

‘Stand contradictory’

The petition said the bank’s stand was directly contradictory to an affidavit filed by the Union government on March 15, 2019, which had assured the apex court that information about the bonds was completely traceable and quickly available.