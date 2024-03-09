Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns as Lok Sabha polls approach

March 09, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned on March 9, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

His tenure was till December 2027.

Gazette notification

According to a Law Ministry notification, Mr. Goel’s resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from March 9. It was not immediately known why he stepped down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Goel, a retired bureaucrat, was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He had joined the Election Commission in November 2022.

Following the retirement of Anup Pandey in February and Mr. Goel’s resignation, the three-member EC panel has now only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.