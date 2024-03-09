ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns as Lok Sabha polls approach

March 09, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Law and Justice said in a gazette notification that President Droupadi Murmu had accepted Mr. Goel's resignation

PTI

Arun Goel was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned on March 9, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

His tenure was till December 2027.

Gazette notification

According to a Law Ministry notification, Mr. Goel’s resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from March 9. It was not immediately known why he stepped down.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Goel, a retired bureaucrat, was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He had joined the Election Commission in November 2022.

Following the retirement of Anup Pandey in February and Mr. Goel’s resignation, the three-member EC panel has now only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US