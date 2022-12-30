ADVERTISEMENT

ED freezes ₹42.21 crore in e-nuggets gaming app case

December 30, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The ED has seized ₹110.76 crore so far in the case

Devesh K. Pandey

The ED found that Aamir had launched the gaming application. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen funds worth ₹42.21 crore lying in the 1,548 bank accounts in connection with the money laundering investigation related to mobile gaming application, e-nuggets, said a statement on Friday. The ED has so far seized or frozen ₹110.76 crore in the case.

The investigation is based on the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Kolkata Police against accused Aamir Khan and others, based on a complaint lodged by the authorities of the Federal Bank in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CJM).  

According to the ED, it has found that Khan had launched the gaming application, which was designed for the purpose of “defrauding public”. After collecting substantial amounts from the users, withdrawal from the app was disallowed under various pretexts. Thereafter, all the data, including profile information, was “wiped off from the app servers”.

The agency alleged that multiple accounts were used to launder the money. The proceeds were also used to purchase crypto currencies.

Khan is currently under judicial custody. Earlier, the ED had arrested one Romen Agarwal on the charge of his involvement in inter/intra country transactions and a chargesheet has been filed in the case.

