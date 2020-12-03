ED carries out nationwide searches on Popular Front of India-linked locations

A twitter image of Enforcement Directorate.

03 December 2020

The investigation by multiple agencies is said to be linked to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and the ensuing Delhi riots.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out nationwide searches against the alleged activists and on the premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with money laundering allegations.

“The searches are being conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala,” said a senior agency official. The premises of PFI chairman O.M. Abdul Salam has also been searched.

The ED has been probing the money laundering angle based on various criminal charges faced by the alleged PFI activists, who have denied all the allegations in the past. The investigation by multiple agencies is said to be linked to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests and the ensuing Delhi riots.

The organisation was also under the scanner in connection with the FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police alleging conspiracy to incite violence, following the gang rape and murder of a girl in Hathras earlier this year.

The ED had earlier prepared a report on financial transactions and cash withdrawals purportedly related to the PFI, during the anti-CAA protests.

The National Investigation Agency had also registered two cases against alleged PFI activists. In one case, the agency had alleged the role of 54 persons in chopping off the right palm of Professor T.J. Joseph in July 2010.

The second case alleged criminal conspiracy to train some young men in the handling of weapons and explosives in April 2013, with an intent to prepare them for terror activities and to “commit acts endangering the unity and integrity of the nation”.