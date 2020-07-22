ED attaches assets worth ₹12.98 crore of former Jodhpur varsity chairman and associates

NEW DELHI

A case against Kamal Mehta has been filed for issuing fake degrees and mark sheets.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth ₹12.98 crore of former Jodhpur National University chairman Kamal Mehta and others in connection with a money laundering case.

The attached properties includes 12 flats, three plots, a building and 31 bigha of agricultural land in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Delhi, apart from cash in bank accounts.

The ED probe is based on an FIR and charge sheet filed by the State Police against Mr. Mehta and his accomplices for allegedly issuing fake degrees and mark sheets. Over 25,000 degrees and mark sheets were issued from 2010 to 2014.

Mr. Mehta, as the managing trustee of Kushal Education Trust, had established Jodhpur National University in 2008. As the university chairman, he allegedly ran the syndicate for issuing forged mark sheets.

He appointed four national coordinators by issuing fake authorisation letters in the name of the university registrar for the purpose of collecting fees/forms and conducting examinations, the agency alleged. The appointments, and the centres set up under them in various parts the country, were not approved by the University Grants Commission.

The agency alleges that Mr. Mehta received about ₹22.30 crore through the national coordinators. The money was deposited in various bank accounts opened in the name of Jodhpur National University, Kushal Education Trust, Surya Nagri Education Trust and other entities in Jaipur and Jodhpur.

The accused had established a parallel office in Jaipur to facilitate distribution of fake degree and mark sheets. The funds were transferred through a complex maze of financial transactions and invested in a number of movable and immovable properties in the name of Mr. Mehta, his wife Sarita, Kushal Education Trust and his other entities.

The ED had earlier attached assets worth ₹8.53 crore of Mr. Mehta, Kushal Education Trust and others.