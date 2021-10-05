ED arrests former Unitech promoter’s wife and father

NEW DELHI

05 October 2021 01:53 IST

Proceeds of crime committed by accused ₹7,638 crore, says the Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested three persons, including former Unitech group promoter Sanjay Chandra’s wife Preeti Chandra and his father Ramesh Chandra, in connection with a money-laundering probe.

The third accused has been identified as Rajesh Malik. Mr. Ramesh Chandra is the founder of the Unitech Limited.

Mr. Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra were earlier arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police in 2017 on the allegation of cheating home buyers.

Currently in judicial custody, the two were shifted from Delhi’s Tihar Jail to Arthur Road Jail (Mumbai) and Taloja jail (Navi Mumbai) in August, on a Supreme Court directive following reports that they were violating its orders.

A few days ago, the agency had attached 29 land parcels having on-paper value of ₹30.29 crore, taking the total attachment of assets to ₹672.52 crore in the case.

According to the ED, the proceeds of crime committed by the accused was ₹7,638.43 crore.