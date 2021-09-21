ECI to send voter guides, letters in Braille to newly-enrolled visually impaired voters

NEW DELHI

21 September 2021 18:46 IST

It had earlier announced that all newly-registered voters would get a personalised letter

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday revealed a letter and voter’s guide in Braille to be sent to newly-enrolled visually impaired electors, about a month after announcing that all newly-registered voters would get a personalised letter from the ECI.

The Braille language version of the letter to new voters and voter’s guide were released by the ECI on Tuesday during a virtual national conference on accessible elections. In August, the ECI had said it would be sending a welcome kit of sorts to newly-registered electors, including a personalised letter, a pledge for ethical voting and a guide along with their Voter’s ID card.

During the conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said on Tuesday that there was a need for a “pleasant and dignified polling experience” for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and that suggestions of PwDs would be taken into account while framing rules for accessible elections. About 77.4 lakh PwDs were registered to vote currently, the ECI statement said.

“Based on suggestions received from different stakeholders, a resolution was adopted to pave the way forward to further streamline the policy framework on ‘Accessible Elections’, for future elections,” the statement read.