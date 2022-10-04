ECI, All India Radio launch year-long voter awareness series

The radio series will have 52 episodes of 15 minutes each, broadcast during the 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. slot on the AIR network starting this Friday

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 03, 2022 22:52 IST

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (C), Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey (L) and actor Pankaj Tripathi during the launch of the voter awareness programme in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission of India on Monday launched a year-long voter awareness series with All India Radio.

The radio series will have 52 episodes of 15 minutes each, broadcast during the 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. slot on the AIR network starting this Friday, the ECI said in a statement. The episodes will cover voter registration, ethical voting, model code of conduct, EVMs and other election-related topics.

While launching the series, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the episodes would be a combination of entertainment and information, and address urban apathy.

Mr. Kumar announced that actor Pankaj Tripathi, who was present at the event, would be a national icon for the ECI.

