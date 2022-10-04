ECI, All India Radio launch year-long voter awareness series

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (C), Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey (L) and actor Pankaj Tripathi during the launch of the voter awareness programme in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission of India on Monday launched a year-long voter awareness series with All India Radio.

The radio series will have 52 episodes of 15 minutes each, broadcast during the 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. slot on the AIR network starting this Friday, the ECI said in a statement. The episodes will cover voter registration, ethical voting, model code of conduct, EVMs and other election-related topics.

While launching the series, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the episodes would be a combination of entertainment and information, and address urban apathy.

Mr. Kumar announced that actor Pankaj Tripathi, who was present at the event, would be a national icon for the ECI.