At least 6 killed after 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits west Nepal; tremors felt across north India

According to the National Seismological Centre, the earthquake occurred at 2.12 a.m. with its epicentre at Khaptad National Park in Doti district

The Hindu Bureau
November 09, 2022 09:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A graphic depicts the earthquake of Magnitude 6.3, that occurred on early Noember 9 at Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least six people were killed and five others injured when a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck west Nepal early on November 9, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the National Seismological Centre, the earthquake occurred at 2.12 a.m. with its epicentre at Khaptad National Park in Doti district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhola Bhatta, the acting chief at the District Police Office in Doti, said that all the victims were killed by the debris of the houses damaged during the earthquake.

An earthquake has struck parts of Delhi and Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicentre of the 6.3 magnitude earthquake, which struck at 1.57 a.m., was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. The region has been experiencing lower magnitude quakes for the last few days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The epicenter was in Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology. ”Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal,” the NCS tweeted.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Narayan Silwal, spokesman for the Nepali army, said a ground rescue team has been rushed to the site and two helicopters were on stand by in nearby Surkhet and Nepalgunj towns.

Second earthquake in 24 hours

Two moderate earthquakes preceded the stronger tremor that jolted western Nepal, a 5.7 magnitude tremor at 9.07 p.m. on November 8 and a 4.1 magnitude one shortly after at 9.56 p.m. The epicentre was the same, it said.

The tremors were felt across north India, including in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh as well as in Delhi and its suburbs of Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

Many people shared their experiences on Twitter, posting videos of people rushing out of their homes and neighbours gathering in groups, huddled over their phones as they tried to find out what had happened and where the epicentre was. One video showed a chandelier shaking.

“I’m just 80 km away from the centre of this earthquake… I tell you guys ... I was in deep sleep. My table started hitting the wall...Almirah made sound…and my bed shook… It was for at least 50 to 70 seconds,” posted one user Dinesh Sharma, who said he is based in Pilibhit near the border.

Neha Yadav, another Twitter user said, she had been in Delhi for four years and had never felt such tremors.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake had struck Uttarakhand on November 6 with the epicenter 17 km east-southeast of Uttarkashi.

(With inputs from agencies)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
earthquake
Nepal
Delhi
death

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app