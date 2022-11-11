E-nuggets gaming app case | Enforcement Directorate freezes Bitcoins worth ₹22.82 crore

More than 300 accounts were used to launder the money taken from the users.

Devesh K. Pandey NEW DELHI
November 11, 2022 15:20 IST

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Twitter@dir_ed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen 150.22 Bitcoins worth about ₹22.82 crore in connection with the money-laundering probe related to mobile gaming application, E-nuggets.

The case is based on a First Information Report registered by the Kolkata police against Aamir Khani and others, following a complaint from the federal bank authorities before a court. It is alleged that Aamir launched the gaming application that was designed for the purpose of cheating people. More than 300 accounts were used to launder the money taken from the users.

The agency had earlier seized ₹17.32 crore in cash from the premises of the accused and also frozen Bitcoins worth about ₹13.56 crore found parked on Binance crypto exchange. More crypto currencies valued ₹47.64 lakh and ₹5.47 crore kept in bank account of Aamir Khan and his accomplice were frozen subsequently.

Also, ₹1.65 crore in cash and 44.5 Bitcoins — then valued at ₹7.12 crore — was seized and frozen from the residential premises of one Romen Agarwal, who was arrested for allegedly being involved in the inter and intra-country transactions related to the transfer of ill-gotten money of criminals. He is currently under judicial custody.

