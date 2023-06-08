DRDO successfully flight-tests New Generation Ballistic Missile ‘Agni Prime’ off Odisha

June 08, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - New Delhi

A New Generation Ballistic Missile ‘Agni Prime’ was successfully flight-tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on June 7, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. The New Generation Ballistic Missile was tested from Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha.

This is the 1st pre-induction night launch conducted by users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, the Ministry added in the statement. Range Instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle.

Senior officials from DRDO and Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flight test, which has paved the way for induction of the system into the Armed Forces, the statement added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the Armed Forces for the success as well as the copy-book performance of the New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime.

