DRDO, Indian Navy conduct successful trial of indigenous air droppable container

May 01, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The container was dropped from an IL 38SD aircraft, according to the Defence Ministry.

PTI

DRDO logo. File.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Indian Navy conducted a successful trial of an air droppable container with a 150 kg payload capability.

The maiden trial was conducted off the coast of Goa on April 27, it said in a statement.

"The trial was conducted to enhance the naval operational logistics capabilities by providing quick response to meet the requirement of critical engineering stores to ships which are deployed more than 2,000 kms from the coast. It reduces the requirement of ships to come close to the coast to collect spares and stores," the Ministry said in a statement.

Three DRDO laboratories — Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam; Aerial Delivery Research & Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra and Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru have been involved in the development of the container.

"The crucial flight clearance certification was given by Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness (RCMA), Kanpur headed by Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), Bengaluru," the Ministry said. 

