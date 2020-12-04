Dilli Chalo | Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for Bharat Bandh on December 8

New Delhi

04 December 2020 18:11 IST

Farmers body rejects amendments to farm laws, insists on repeal.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation of the protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana, on Friday rejected the Centre’s proposal for amendments in the three controversial agriculture laws, reiterating its demand for the complete withdrawal of the laws. The Morcha leaders also announced to intensify their stir with a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

The decision comes a day ahead of another round of talks scheduled with the Centre on Saturday.

Making the announcements after two rounds of discussions — first among the Punjab farmers organisations and later among all farmers groups — the Morcha leaders, in a press conference at Singhu border, said that their only demand on December 5 meeting would be to repeal the three laws. The leaders said that the movement had reached a decisive moment. It would mark a historic win for the farmers and a historic defeat for the government.

Revealing their plans to intensify the stir, the Morcha leaders said that effigies of Modi government and corporate houses would be burnt across India on December 5. Sportspersons and others would return their medals to the government on December 7.

The Morcha leaders also gave a call for complete Bharat Bandh on December 8 saying that tolls across the country would also be made free on a later date.