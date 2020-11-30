Dilli Chalo | Farmers’ fight is just, says Punjab CM

CHANDIGARH

‘Centre should not be adamant’

Terming the farmers’ fight against the agriculture laws just, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the Centre why it was being adamant on the issue and was not listening to the farmers.

“It is the job of the government to listen to its people. If farmers are joining the agitation from so many States, then they must be really upset,” said the Chief Minister while interacting informally with journalists, during his visits to Sulatanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak.

Capt. Singh said the minimum support price and arhtiya system was the backbone of Punjab’s successful agricultural model, with the farmers and ‘arhtiyas’ (commission agents) sharing a very close bond. He questioned the need to change the established system. “Will the corporates who will take the place of the commission agents ever care to help farmers in times of crisis,” he asked.

On the Kartarpur Corridor, the Chief Minister said it was time for the Centre to open it, since even Pakistan had done so. “I don’t know why the Central government is not opening it.”

Citing the emerging challenges of internal and external aggression, Capt. Singh underlined the need for unity to counter the forces trying to divide the nation on communal lines.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) also asked the Central government to address the issue of the agitating farmers on priority basis by accepting their reasonable demands. Party president and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said their demands regarding the recent agricultural laws were reasonable and constitutional.