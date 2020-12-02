Dilli Chalo | Farmers demand special Parliament session to repeal farm laws

New Delhi

02 December 2020 17:57 IST

Farmers groups on Wednesday demanded that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre convene a special session of Parliament in order to repeal the three agricultural reform laws.

The farmers were addressing the press at the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu.

“As long as the demand to repeal the laws are not met, we will intensify the struggle on the borders of Delhi, and we will choke the city of Delhi,” said Darshan Pal, president of the Krantikari Kisan Union, representing the joint farmers front, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

“We do not want to have any clause-by-clause discussion with the government about these laws. We have already given a ten-page document detailing our objections to the laws. Our demand is that the laws be repealed entirely,” said Mr. Pal.

“The government is trying to divide the farmers’ movement, but we will not let that happen. We have all agreed to fight under the joint banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. This is not only a struggle of the Punjab farmers, but farmers from across the country.

“We have also met with Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Tikait group, and he has also agreed to fight together with us,” said Mr. Pal.

