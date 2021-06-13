Digital tech reshaping management education: experts

13 June 2021 17:19 IST

Webinar details impact of innovation on teaching and learning

As part of its Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), in association with The Hindu Group, hosted a webinar on “How Digital Technology is Changing the Curriculum of Management Education” on Saturday.

Jasjeet Kaur, Executive Director, Imarticus, Learning, pointed out that the pandemic had “opened gates to innovative methods of knowledge transmission globally and accelerated the adoption of digital technologies to deliver education. With rapid changes in the education sector, everything from the way we teach and learn will change.”

Rupesh Bisht, CEO, Master’s Union, spoke about how the introduction of a tech component will help management schools create a stronger teaching mechanism while making traditional teaching methods more industry-relevant. “Students who are equipped with tech components will not only be participants, but will also drive business processes. They will be able to bring in perspectives that will provide a different and much-needed outlook in solving real-world business problems,” he said.

Dr. V.M. Ponnaiah, Dean, College of Management, SRMIST, explained that, with changes in both business processes and models, “there is constant scope for specialisation in the areas of fintech, digital marketing, business analysis, AI and Data Science, among others. Often, credit transfers for applicable programmes are available and there are immense opportunities to learn from immersion programmes. So, every student should make use of such opportunities and align his/her interest with the company he/she is joining. Just like how organisations have a mission and vision for their growth, so too should students.”

The session, moderated by Yashasvini Rajeshwar, Founder and CEO, Auxohub, concluded with a Q&A session. The webinar is available at https://bit.ly/3ghnE9r