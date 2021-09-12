Digital campaign launched in Rajasthan to promote tourism

12 September 2021 03:23 IST

Government, private agencies focus on attracting domestic tourists

Following a steep decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases, attempts are being made in Rajasthan to attract domestic tourists to popular destinations in the State.

As restrictions continue for international travellers, the government and the private agencies are focussing on domestic tourists. The Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan (FHTR) has launched the first digital campaign to promote tourist destinations and connect tourism activities with the State’s rich heritage of arts and crafts. The campaign has started with the focus on eco-tourism in forest areas with the participation of local communities.

The State government has also announced its plan to bring a new eco-tourism policy to explore the potential offered by ecological diversity, with the emphasis on people’s participation in the conservation of flora and fauna. The policy will also help create employment opportunities in the related sectors.

Governor Kalraj Mishra inaugurated the digital campaign by unveiling a poster at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday. Mr. Mishra said the role of the private sector in tourism promotion would be very significant, as the digital communication would enable the stakeholders to reach out to the target groups in an effective manner.

The FHTR has also taken an initiative to form a Tourism Promotion Council along with the State government to focus on activities such as offline promotion, digital marketing and cooperation through a hub-and-spoke model, offering a full array of services through an anchor and several secondary establishments. The council will promote Rajasthan as a preferred tourist destination.

The FHTR president, Apurv Kumar, said digital marketing would promote tourist destinations on all platforms and establish the federation as a single body to represent the tourism industry, which will work cohesively to market the State and interact with the government bodies.

In its first phase, the campaign will explore the potential in the eco-tourism sector through activities such as trekking, birdwatching, hiking, overnight camping, safari and cycling, while ensuring the participation of both the tourists and the local communities in the protection of biodiversity.