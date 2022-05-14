Developing countries' climate actions contingent on delivery of finance, technology transfer: Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

May 14, 2022 16:14 IST

At the BRICS meeting on climate change, the Union Environment Minister highlighted the relevance of the forum to jointly address climate change, to explore approaches to accelerate low-carbon and resilient transition, and to achieve sustainable recovery and development

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on May 14 said ambitious implementation of climate actions by developing countries is contingent on the adequate delivery of climate finance, technology transfer and other support.

Participating in the BRICS high-level meeting on climate change, the Minister highlighted the relevance of the forum to jointly address climate change, to explore approaches to accelerate low-carbon and resilient transition, and to achieve sustainable recovery and development.

The BRICS high-level meeting was chaired by China's Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu, and attended by Environment Ministers of BRICS nations, including Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa. Mr. Yadav underscored India’s commitment to strong climate action, including the promotion of sustainable lifestyles based on mindful consumption and reduction of waste.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is leading by example by taking several robust steps in the field of renewable energy, sustainable habitats, creation of carbon sinks through additional forest and tree cover, transition to sustainable transport, e-mobility, mobilising the private sector to make climate commitments, he said.

Mr. Yadav mentioned how India has progressively continued decoupling economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions. He added that "ambitious implementation of climate actions by developing countries is contingent on the ambitious and adequate delivery of climate finance, technology transfer, and other implementation support, as mandated by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement".

The Minister expressed optimism towards the delivery of climate finance according to the Glasgow decision and Climate Finance Delivery Plan released by the COP 26 presidency.

BRICS Environment Ministers expressed commitment to strengthen collaboration on climate change and broaden and deepen the contents of cooperation. The countries also agreed to carry out policy exchanges and cooperation in areas of environment and climate change.