Design for ‘iconic structure’ at New India Garden likely to be revealed in a month

Google Maps image locates the site of the the proposed New India Garden (Nav Bharat Udyan) along the Yamuna near Purana Qila to commemorate 75th year of Indian Independence.

31 January 2021 22:21 IST

It will be a part of the proposed New India Garden to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The design for the “iconic structure” to be built at the proposed New India Garden to commemorate 75 years of Independence was likely to be revealed in a month, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry officials said on Sunday.

Along with the redevelopment of Central Vista and construction of a new Parliament, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has proposed a garden along the banks of the Yamuna near Purana Qila to mark 75 years of Independence. The CPWD had launched a design competition in November 2020 for the structure, which can be a tower or a sculpture. A total of 98 entries had been received, according to the CPWD’s website, and the results were to be announced in December-end. The deadline was then pushed to Sunday, January 31.

Officials said designs had been shortlisted and a winner would be finalised within a month. When announcing the competition, the CPWD said the structure could be a maximum of 134 metres in height.

“The structure should be iconic in design and represent the national Capital city. For example, at present India Gate erected by the British in the Central Vista in the early 20th century prominently signifies Delhi. The proposed iconic structure being built in the independent India should now become a new symbol of the Capital,” the CPWD’s project brief had said.