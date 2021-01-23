Delhi police to be deployed at power sub-stations, grids

NEW DELHI

A terrorist outfit reportedly gave a call to plunge city into darkness on Republic Day

Following intelligence inputs, the Delhi police have deployed personnel at power sub-stations and grids, after banned terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) gave a call to agitating farmers to “plunge Delhi into darkness on Republic Day” by targeting the offices of discoms and cutting the city’s power supplies.

The order copy signed by DCP (Special Branch) reads the supporters of the U.S.-based SFJ were planning to cut off the electricity supply on January 25 and 26. The organisation supports Khalistan movement, secession of Punjab as Khalistan. The BSES, power suppler company of Delhi, said it has received an input from the SFJ which is known to incite gullible youth into committing acts of arson and violence. Some youth recently damaged mobile towers in Punjab.

The order reads that preventive measures, tactful handling with continuous close watch and adequate arrangements by the local police including women police, PCR and traffic police at discoms, grids, sub stations of BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna and Tata power are suggested to prevent any untoward incident.

