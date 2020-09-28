Delhi HC directs Centre to ensure retired public servants don’t stay on govt accomodation

New Delhi

28 September 2020 18:31 IST

Till date, the government has vacated all 565 government accommodations that were illegally occupied by retired public servants and has recovered over ₹3 crore from the illegal occupants.

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Union government to ensure that pubic servants do not continue to occupy the residential accommodation allotted to him/her after their retirement from service.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said it expected the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to vacate illegally occupied accommodations and also recover from such persons the dues for the period of illegal occupation.

The court said that in view of the steps being taken by the government, it was not going to continue monitoring the two pleas and disposed them of.

One of the petitions, by Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability, had also sought that government accommodation be not allotted to public servants who have their own personal residence at the place of duty.