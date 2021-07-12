Delhi HC defers hearing Juhi Chawla’s plea till July 29, judge recuses

New Delhi

12 July 2021 13:18 IST

Justice Sanjeev Narula recused from hearing Ms. Chawla’s plea and directed that it be listed before another Bench on July 29.

The Delhi High Court on July 12 deferred hearing Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla’s plea in connection with the dismissal of her lawsuit against 5G wireless network technology.

“Subject to the order of the Chief Justice, list before another Bench on July 29,” the judge said.

Last week, Justice J.R. Midha had directed that Ms. Chawla’s application, which seeks that her lawsuit against 5G rollout be declared “rejected” instead of “dismissed”, be placed before Justice Narula after the deposit of previously imposed ₹20 lakh costs.

Ms. Chawla’s counsel argued that the plaint, which “never went up to the level of suit”, could only be rejected or returned according to the Civil Procedure Code, and not dismissed.

The court had also granted a week’s time for deposit of costs after Ms. Chawla decided to not press the application for its waiver. Application for refund of court fees was also withdrawn by Ms. Chawla.

In June, the court had described the lawsuit by Ms. Chawla and two others against 5G rollout as “defective”, “abuse of process of law” and filed for “gaining publicity” and dismissed it with costs.

Justice Midha said the plaint in which questions were raised about health hazards due to the 5G technology was “not maintainable” and was “stuffed with unnecessary, scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments” which are liable to be struck down.

The court said the suit was filed to gain publicity, which was clear as Ms. Chawla circulated the video-conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account resulting in repeated disruptions by unknown miscreants.