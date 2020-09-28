Defence Ministry approves deals worth ₹2,300 crore

The SIG 716 features an improved gas system, lightweight handguard, and an overall weight reduction of more than two pounds and weighs 3.9 kg. Photo: YouTube/SIG SAUER

This includes 72,400 SIG-716 assault rifles, trans-receiver sets and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) which met on Monday approved proposals for capital acquisitions worth approximately ₹2,290 crore which include 72,400 SIG-716 assault rifles for the Army and Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) for the Navy and Air Force.

Under the Buy Indian (IDDM) category, the DAC approved procurement of trans-receiver sets and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon. “The HF radio sets will enable seamless communication for the field units of Army and Air Force and are being procured at an approximate cost of ₹540 crore,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The SAAW are being procured at a cost of around ₹970 crore. The DAC also approved a ₹780 crore deal for another batch of 72,400 SIG-716 assault rifles from the U.S.

The first of 72,400 SIG-716 rifles procured have already been delivered to the Army.