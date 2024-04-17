ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline to link ABHA and CGHS-ID extended

April 17, 2024 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Ministry said that ABHA, the unique health ID, is a proxy of Aadhaar in the sphere of health

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

The Union Health Ministry has extended the period for the linking of the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number with the CGHS Beneficiary ID by 120 days or four months with effect from June 30.

Also the creation of ABHA ID has been extended for a time of 90 days with effect from June 30, the Ministry added while stating that kiosks shall be made operational at all the wellness centres by June 30 in order to assist the CGHS beneficiaries.

Also on Tuesday, the Ministry added that ABHA, the unique health ID, is a proxy of Aadhaar in the sphere of health. 

“The need for ABHA (separate health ID) came-in because one cannot save/store Aadhaar on any system without implementing Aadhaar vault and other security systems,” said the Ministry in its release.

The release further added that ABHA will eventually apply to all Indian citizens at every health facility.

“ABHA isn’t some sneaky way for the government to track money. In fact, it is not linked to any monetary or fiscal scheme of the government. It is being rolled out across government health programs such as Reproductive and Child Health (RCH), Non- Communicable Disease (NCD), Nikshay, U-win (Universal-immunisation), E-Sanjeevani (teleconsultation), PMJAY, Poshan (Anganwadi) etc,” it said.

