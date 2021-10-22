Crucial meeting of CPI(M) Central Committee begins

New Delhi:

22 October 2021 20:16 IST

The meet will deliberate on the party’s political line

CPI(M)’s three-day long meeting of the highest decision making body, the Central Committee, began on Friday. The crucial meeting, which comes ahead of next-year’s party Congress scheduled for April, is to decide on party’s political line and its position in relation to the Congress party.

At the 22nd party Congress held in Hyderabad in April 2018, the party had taken a call that the Congress and the BJP cannot be treated as equal threat. The party had agreed to rally all “secular and democratic forces”.

It had also agreed to have understanding with all “secular Opposition parties” including the Congress inside and outside Parliament for a broader mobilisation of people. But in all this there was a caveat that there can be no political alliance with the Congress party.

There has been a significant shift since this position. Last week, in an article in CPI(M) magazine Chintha, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote that the Congress cannot be the axis of the Opposition. In all the States, apart from Kerala, the Congress leaders are abandoning the party to join the BJP and therefore, there are very few characteristic difference between the two.

The political resolution, as approved by the Polit Bureau last week, was kept in front of the Central Committee.

The party Congress has to take a call on party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury’s tenure. His first term comes to a close. And the party has often offered the incumbent General Secretary two terms.