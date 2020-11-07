CPWD seeks bids for Rajpath redevelopment

An aerial view of the Central Vista in New Delhi. V. Sudershan

Project estimated to cost ₹463 crore

The government has kicked off the second portion of its Central Vista redevelopment project, with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) this week inviting bids from contractors for the “development/redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue” or Rajpath at an estimated cost of ₹463 crore.

The CPWD has asked for bids in a two-phase process with the deadline for technical bids being December 1, according to the notice inviting tender (NIT) published on Wednesday. The project includes demolition of some existing structures and the construction of underpasses and a “Presidential dais”. The estimated cost of the construction work is ₹447.58 crore and maintenance for five years is ₹15.51 crore, according to the NIT, which also stated that this was a “rough” estimate.

“The site of work is very sensitive from the security point of view. In view of high degree of security concerns at site and the work itself, stringent access control measures shall be exercised for entry and exit of manpower, material and construction equipment in the area,” the NIT said.

The project includes “large scale stone work, construction of underpasses, underground amenities blocks, stone furniture, horticulture work, electric Substations, pumping rooms etc,” the document said.

During the construction, which was expected to take 10 months, the site should remain available to the public, it said.

“Central Vista Avenue is visited by thousands of visitors daily, therefore, site for the work shall be made available in phased manner [as per agreed schedule] so that some part either in pre-development stage or post-development stage remains available to the visitors,” the NIT said.

As a part of the larger redevelopment of the Central Vista, which stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan till India Gate, the CPWD had awarded the contract to construct a new Parliament building to Tata Projects Ltd. in September at a cost of ₹861 crore. The Parliament construction work is likely to start in December, according to the architects of the project, HCP Design, Planning and Management.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had announced the Central Vista redevelopment project in 2019. Apart from the construction of Parliament and redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue, the project includes the construction of a new Central Secretariat and the demolition of existing government office buildings like Krishi Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan.