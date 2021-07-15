CPWD again puts off opening of bids

NEW DELHI

It cites administrative reasons

The Central Public Works Department has once again postponed the opening of bids for the construction of and maintenance contract for three buildings of the proposed Common Central Secretariat, which was to take place on Wednesday. The CPWD first floated a tender on April 20, but issued a modified tender on June 2, inviting bids for the construction of and maintenance for five years for the three buildings. The deadline for the submission of bids and opening of bids had been pushed from June 16 to 23 and then to July 14.

Once again, the CPWD cited “administrative reasons” for postponing the submission of bids and the opening of bids to July 30. The spokesperson of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry did not respond to request for comment.

As a part of the Central Vista redevelopment, the new Common Central Secretariat to house all Ministries was proposed by the CPWD’s consultant for the project, HCP Design, Planning and Management, in 2019. Out of the 10 buildings proposed, the CPWD issued the tender for the first three buildings to be built at a cost of ₹3,408 crore at the site of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

