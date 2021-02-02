CPI raps Kanhaiya over ruckus at party office

Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi

02 February 2021 18:45 IST

Unaware of decision taken at National Council meeting, says former JNU student leader

A censure motion was passed against former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar by the Communist Party of India (CPI) for unruly behaviour at the party’s Patna office last December. The censure came during the CPI’s three-day National Council meeting in Hyderabad which concluded on January 31.

Sources said Mr. Kumar was censured for an incident at the party’s Patna office on December 1, when his supporters reportedly roughed up the office secretary Indu Bhushan after confusion over the schedule of the Begusarai district council meeting. Sources said the meeting, earlier scheduled for December 1, was postponed but Mr Kumar did not get the information. When Mr. Kumar reached the Patna office, a few of his “supporters” manhandled Mr. Bhushan for not informing them about the deferred meeting and for wasting his time.

Mulitiple sources corroborated the incident, thought the party remains tightlipped, with the senior leadership refusing the comment.

The issue was discussed at the party’s State council meeting in Patna in January. Members of the State council were divided on the issue of censure, with many insisting that Mr. Kumar being one of the most well known leaders of the party, should not be reprimanded and that such a move would send a wrong message and demoralise cadres.

The National Executive of the party also deliberated on the issue last month. And sources said Mr. Kumar had clarified that he did not take part in the violent incident. “He also said that if any one’s feelings have been hurt because of behaviour of some people, he apologises on their behalf,” a senior party leader said.

The Hindu reached out to Mr Kumar, who said he could not attend the National Council Meeting at Hyderabad as he was unwell and that he had not been informed about any censure motion. He also claimed that there was no violent incident in Patna.

“The Left does not behave like the BJP. Within our party there are no personal differences between any one; if at all we may have ideological friction, which being a disciplined party, it is peacefully resolved,” Mr Kumar said.